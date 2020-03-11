Funeral Notice: Zevart Bedikian

ZEVART BEDIKIAN
Born on March 23, 1937, Aleppo, Syria
It is with profound sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved mother, grandmother, sister and relative Zevart Bedikian, who passed away on March 5, 2020 after a long illness.
Funeral and burial services will be held Thursday, March 19th 2020, 9:30am at the Church of the Hills of Hollywood Hills Forest Lawn. 6300 Forest Lawn Dr., Los Angeles, CA 90068.
She is survived by her:
Son, Varouj and Jaqueline Bedikian
Daughter, Lory and William Bedikian-Archila
Son, Ara and Christine Bedikian
Grandchildren, Alique, Taleen, Nova, Nikola, Aren and Darla
Sister, Maral Jabrayan
Also, relatives and friends
