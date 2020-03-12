COVID-19: Armenia Fund, Chevy Chase Surgery Center, ARS Send Medical Supplies to Armenia

LOS ANGELES—Working closely with the Office of the High Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs of Armenia and the Ministry of Health, Armenia Fund USA, Chevy Chase Surgery Center, and the Armenian Relief Society joined forces and quickly assembled relevant medical supplies and resources to help boost Armenia’s response to the global pandemic of COVID-19, also known as the novel coronavirus.

Thanks to the valuable input and advice of clinicians and experts assembled by the Office of the High Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs, and given the entities’ prior partnerships and working relationship Armenia Fund USA and Chevy Chase Surgery Center, were able to quickly acquire these supplies, despite facing supply-chain challenges and availability in the United States. The items were all palletized and loaded onto an aircraft in Los Angeles and immediately sent to Armenia and Artsakh.

Armenia Fund USA’s partner in Yerevan, the Hayastan All-Armenian Fund, also played a critical role in ensuring the proper arrival, clearance, and dissemination of the supplies. Using its well-experienced, on-the-ground support, the Fund worked closely with government bodies in ensuring the supplies reach their intended destinations and areas of immediate need.

Principals of the Chevy Chase Surgery Center, Dr. Avedis Tavitian and Drs. Ara and Armineh Tavitian were quick to support the efforts, allocating time, staff, and resources for the quick deployments of supplies to Armenia. The Ani & Narod Memorial Foundation financially participated in the effort through their generous support.

“I would like to extend my heartfelt appreciation and gratitude to our partners and friends at the Chevy Chase Surgery Center and the ARS, who quickly responded to our call for assistance and promptly put together much needed supplies to help the Republic of Armenia’s response to the COVID-19 outbreak. Staying true to its mission, Armenia Fund USA continues to bring Armenian communities across the United States together with one mission and that is to help serve Armenia and Artsakh,” stated Armenia Fund USA President, Maria Mehranian.

Raffi Sarkissian, Administrator of the Chevy Chase Surgery Center played an important role in obtaining the supplies from key distributors and suppliers in the United States. “Armenia Fund USA, Chevy Chase Surgery Center, and the ARS acted as a rapid reaction force in helping Armenia and Artsakh with much needed supplies, in light of the uncertainties with this global crisis. Whether in Los Angeles or in any part of the globe, we stand ready to help Armenia and Artsakh. I would like to personally commend the quick, professional response of the Ministry of Health of Armenia,” stated Raffi Sarkissian.

The one ton of supplies included items sourced per U.S. CDC and WHO guidelines. The items will help prevent the spread of COVID-19 by providing Armenian healthcare clinicians the necessary screening tools and items whether in Armenia or in borderline areas.