Prelacy Armenian Schools to Close as Coronavirus Precaution

Online Classes to be Offered

GLENDALE—The Board of Regents of Prelacy Armenian Schools has released a statement announcing the closure of its campuses after Thursday’s classes as a precaution for the Coronavirus pandemic. Instruction will resume online or through alternative modalities beginning Wednesday, March 18.

A letter was sent to faculty, staff, students, and parents announcing that, although there are no known confirmed cases in our community, the coronavirus situation in our country and our community is developing quickly. The World Health Organization has declared this a global pandemic. Therefore, out of an abundance of caution and following the advice of public health and medical experts, the Board of Regents in collaboration with school principals and preschool directors, made the decision to close our campuses after today’s classes until Friday, March 27. The need to extend the closures will be re-evaluated as the situation develops and additional information becomes available. Furthermore, all extracurricular, co-curricular, athletic, and club activities will also stop until further notice.

The Board understands the disappointment and difficulties it may cause to parents, faculty, staff, and students. However, by being proactive and implementing such community wide measures, we are doing our part to limit the spread of the coronavirus. Lisa Gaboudian, Chairperson of the Board of Regents stated, “We are confident that this is the right decision for our students, our families, and the greater community. We understand that the closures of the schools on short notice may create complications for our families. The Board of Regents stands ready to help in whatever way we can during this unsettling time.”

Over the next few days each individual School will email students and parents with additional details.

The Prelacy Armenian School system is governed by the Board of Regents, which is given its full powers of organization and governance by the Western Prelacy of the Armenian Apostolic Church of America. The Board of Regents aspires to provide students with a rigorous educational curriculum while preserving and enhancing the Armenian heritage and culture by emphasizing the study of the Armenian language, history, and religion.