HyeCount: Fill Out the 2020 Census Form Online Today

Starting today, Thursday, March 12, you can complete the Census online using the 12-digit Census ID mailed to you or left at your door by the Census Bureau.

Once you have received your code, visit the website and follow the instructions to complete the Census online.

Remember in Question 9 when asked about your racial/national origins to identify as Armenian by writing ‘Armenian’ under either ‘White’ or ‘Some other race.’

Be sure all of your family members, regardless of age or citizenship status, are counted as Armenian, too.

The Census is completely secure. No information collected can be used against you by a government agency or court of law. By law, Census data can only be used for statistical purposes.

Identifying as Armenian in the Census will result in tens of millions of dollars in federal funding being invested to support services in our community, including funding for Armenian schools, Armenian language programs, Armenian language services for government-run programs, in addition to funding to support Medicare, aged care, Section 8 housing, and many other services.

Make sure our community counts in the 2020 Census to secure vital funding for services, and to maximize our collective voice for years to come.

For more information, visit the website or follow HyeCount on social media.

Help us get a HyeCount in the 2020 Census!