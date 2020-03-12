Funeral Notice: Sirarpi Chakarjian

SIRARPI CHAKARJIAN

Born on Sept. 10, 1930, Beirut, Lebanon

It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved mother, grandmother and relative Sirarpi Chakarjian, who passed away on Tuesday, March 10, 2020.

The funeral service will be held on Monday, March 16, 2020, 3 p.m. at Church of the Hills in Hollywood Hills Forest Lawn Mortuary Park, 6300 Forest Lawn Dr. Los Angeles, CA 90068.

She is survived by her:

Daughter-in-law, Aida Shakarian and children, Raffi, Vatche and Lavien

Son, Robert and Suzanna Shakarian and children, Taline, Lena and Shant

Son, Hovsep and Suzie Shakarian and children, Katya and Viken

Son, John and Nina Shakarian and children, Sevag, Nareg and Aram

And the entire relatives and friends

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Ararat Home of Los Angeles.