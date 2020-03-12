Consular Affairs By Appointment Only at Armenia’s Consulate

Armenian Citizens Asked to be Registered with Consulate

Amid the growing concerns over the spread of the Conronavirus, the Armenia’s Consulate General in Los Angeles announced Thursday that beginning March 16 all consular affairs temporarily will be handled only by appointment with current walk-in to be suspended.

Individuals with consular needs are asked to contact the Consulate at laconsul.mfa.am or consulateam@gmail.com for any questions by leaving delineating the issue and providing a mobile number. The individual issues will be reviewed by the Consulate General and replies will be provided via email or by phone.

For more pressing matters, individuals are asked to contact the Consulate’s emergency hotline at 818.696.6078 or 818.696.6079.

The Consulate stressed in an announcement that these changes are aimed at protecting the citizens’ health.

In another announcement, the Consulate urged citizens of Armenia to register through an online portal, so that the consulate will be able to contact individuals in case of emergencies.

The registration process is strictly voluntary and free of charge. It is intended to provide vital data so that the consulate can protect the rights of Armenian citizens, who are asked to register or provide details about their location.

Citizens are asked to register online or via email at aconsul.mfa.am or consulateam@gmail. In the event of registration, citizens must provide their name, last name, father’s name, place of residence (country, city, state, province [Armenia]) and an appropriate mobile number where they can be reached.