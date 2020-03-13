GCC Moves Courses to Virtual Learning Due to Coronavirus

GLENDALE—At Glendale Community College, the highest priority is the health and safety of the students and dedicated staff balanced with fulfillment of their education mission. Throughout the spread of the coronavirus, they have been in close communication with the County of Los Angeles, Department of Public Health, the California Community College Chancellor’s Office, other local and state government agencies, and internal stakeholders to address the evolving situation. According to the most recent information from the CDC, for most people, the immediate risk of being exposed to the virus that causes COVID-19 is thought to be low. As of today, GCC has no confirmed evidence or notice from the California Department of Public Health about any coronavirus cases or exposure risks related to the college.

In order to contribute to the local, state, and national efforts to reduce transmission of the coronavirus, Glendale Community College is implementing a purposeful and strategic move to a virtual learning and service environment with an emphasis on supporting student needs. Therefore, GCC will move as many credit and noncredit classes taught at the Verdugo and Garfield Campuses as possible into virtual and alternate modalities – remote instruction – that do not require in-classroom activity. This action will begin on Wednesday, March 18 and extend until further notice. These courses will be offered at the same days and times as now scheduled. To prepare for this change, all classes will be closed Monday, March 16 and Tuesday, March 17. On Wednesday, March 18, classes will resume in the appropriate modality.

There will be some limited exceptions for courses that may not best be taught in an online environment, such as hands-on labs, performance classes, physical education/kinesiology, and some non-credit classes. Links to a list of these courses will be posted online. Instructors will communicate directly with students as to the environment in which classes will meet but will do everything possible to limit in-classroom requirements.

Classes will be taught in the online platform Canvas, using tools such as Canvas Conferences and Chat. Professional development support is being provided to faculty. Students and faculty with specific questions may address them via canvashelp@glendale.edu or call Canvas 24/7 at Faculty line: 833.544.3019 or Student line: 844.600.4951. Students can find information on Canvas basics online.

Students who do not have access to computers, mobile phones, and Wi-Fi to accommodate the alternate means of instruction may checkout computers in the Verdugo Campus Library. Computers also will be available for use in the Verdugo Campus Library and in the Garfield Campus Computer Lab.

It is recognized that there are DSPS students who may need additional support to achieve a successful learning experience with the non-classroom environment. These students should contact the Center for Students with Disabilities at 818.240.1000 Ext. 5905 to speak with a counselor.

Academic counseling is available online for students who would like to speak with a counselor, but do not wish to come to the college for an in-person meeting. Online counseling appointments and online drop-in counseling services can be accessed through the Academic Counseling office web page.

The Verdugo and Garfield Campuses will continue to remain open and operational and all college employees will be available to support present and prospective students’ needs as we continue to assess the evolving circumstances.

All public events and other activities scheduled at the Verdugo and Garfield Campuses will continue unless they are estimated to attract more than 100 people. At this time, all college athletic, drama, music, and dance events scheduled will be held until further notice.

All non-essential college-related travel for college employees and student trips is prohibited until further notice.

College personnel will continue efforts to ensure a clean and healthy environment at the campuses through increased precautionary steps to sterilize actively used surfaces throughout the facilities. The facilities department is working to service soap dispensers in all bathrooms, clean door knobs, and other actively used surfaces with disinfectant wipes for every classroom and public area, cleaning keyboards, and actively used surfaces in computer labs.

We recognize that these are extreme measures that will not satisfy everyone. Please know that these decisions have been made with the best of intentions and a focus on health and safety. As we move forward, be prepared for more announcements as information is changing at a rapid pace. Let us stay focused on maintaining a healthy environment for all and continue to work together to strategically address other issues of operation and implementation not related directly to the health issues.