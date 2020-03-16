Pashinyan, Spouse Test Negative for Coronavirus

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and his spouse, Anna Hakobyan, have tested negative for the coronavirus in two tests that were administered after the couple self-quarantined on Friday.

In a Facebook post on Friday, Pashinyan explained that after news reports claiming that the President Jair Bolsonaro had tested positive for the coronavirus, the couple decided to self-quarantine since Hakobyan, who visited Brazil last week, was in close contact with Brazil’s first lady. Bolsonaro later refuted reports of his infection, but Pashinyan and Hakobyan, who did not display symptoms of the virus, remained quarantined until a test was administered on Saturday.

“We are happy to inform you that our tests are negative, which means that for now we have avoided the coronavirus,” Pashinyan said in a Facebook post on Saturday.

The couple, who had self-isolated in the town of Sevan, took a second test, which also came back negative.

“The answer to our tests is negative again. Coming back to Yerevan in the morning,” Pashinyan wrote in a Facebook post during Sunday night referring to the results of their second test.