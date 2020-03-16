To Our Readers

With federal, state and local government precautions and directives to quell the spread of the Coronavirus, Asbarez management will close its offices beginning on Tuesday, March 17, with staff working remotely.

As such, Asbarez will be publishing one print edition a week, which will be available on Fridays. Asbarez will continue to provide coverage of important news on its website, asbarez.com. Readers are urged to check our website and sign up, free of charge, for our newsletter, Asbarez Post, by visiting our website. We also ask that you encourage your circle to sign up for the newsletter.

Individuals who wish to publish funeral notices, memorial service announcement, or generally advertise in Asbarez, may do so by contacting advertising@asbarez.com. For classified advertising, please contact classifieds@asbarez.com and for your subscription needs reach out to subsciptions@asbarez.com.

Asbarez will resume its daily print publication once the state of emergency has dissipated and life has returned to normal. Until then, we would like to wish our readers, advertisers, and community members good health and hope that we can work together to ensure the safety and health of our community members.