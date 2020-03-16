Memorial Service: Kurken Berksanlar

KURKEN BERKSANLAR
A memorial service on the first anniversary of the passing of Kurken Berksanlar will be held on Sunday, March 29, 2:30 p.m. at Hollywood Hills Forest Lawn cemetery.
He is survived by his:
Wife, Talin Berksanlar
Daughter, Nicole Berksanlar
Son, Nishan Berksanlar
Mother, Bercuhi Berksanlar
Brother, Maykil Berksanlar
Mother-in-law, Hilda Sahakyan
Sister-in-law, Haco and Alin Duhancioglu
Sister-in-law, Ara and Erlin Dimitian
Nieces and Nephews, Arlene Dimitian, Chris Duhancioglu, Caroline Dimitian, Gabiel Duhancioglu
And the entire Kuzuian, Biberoglu, Kayaoglu, Volkan, Beylerian, Stepanian, Aghjayan, Tozluyan, Cherekjian, Sagherian, Renda and Fraser families and friends
