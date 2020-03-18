What Does ‘Distance Learning’ for Prelacy Armenian Schools Look Like?

This is what "distance learning" looks like for Prelacy Armenian Schools A teacher offers instruction during "distance learning" A student from the Ron and Goharik Gabriel Pre-School in Montebello is following her courses through distance learning A student at home distance learning A pre-schooler is practicing the Armenian alphabet through distance learning A Holy Martyrs Ferrahian High School teacher conducts a class online for his students Ron and Goharik Gabriel Preschool Student During Ditance Learning Students show off their projects Preschoolers come together for distance learning Holy Martyrs ARS Ashkhen Pilavjian Preschooler during a Distance Learning Session Holy Martyrs Cabayan Elementary teachers prepare for distance learning ahead of school closure announcement Holy Martyrs Ferrahian High School teachers plan lessons Holy Martyrs Ferrahian High School instructors confer on lesson plans Armenian Mesrobian School teachers review lesson plans In protective maska Holy Martyrs ARS Ashkhen Pilavjian instructor prepare for distant learning Vahan and Anoush Chamlian teachers prepare lesson plans Vahan and Anoush Chamlian teachers get ready for distant learning Pilibos' Postoian Pre-School teachers prepare for distant learning Levon Hasmig Tavlian Preschool Teachers Levon Hasmig Tavlian Preschool teachers prepare distant learning plans Richard Tufenkian Preschool teachers confer about distant learning Richard Tufenkian Preschool teacher gather assignments for distance learning Lesson plans are laid out for a Richard Tufenkian Preschool teacher

On Thursday, March 12 the Board of Regents in collaboration with school principals and preschool directors, made the decision to close all Prelacy Armenian School campuses until Friday, March 27 as a precaution for the Coronavirus pandemic.

It was also decided that instruction will resume online or through alternative modalities beginning Wednesday, March 18.

Ever since this decision, the administration, teachers and staff of Prelacy Armenian Schools and Preschools have been hard at work preparing to transition to a distance learning program. Schools and Preschools have held many workshops, prepared lesson plans, online lectures and conducted trial runs to make sure they are prepared for the transition.

“During these unsettling times, when we are faced with the uncertainty of what tomorrow will bring, we are both amazed and proud of our administrative leadership, who was able to come together to coordinate a distance learning program for our students,” said Board of Regents Chairperson Lisa Gaboudian.

“During the past few days, we have witnessed our dedicated teachers working diligently to make the transition online in order to continue educating their beloved students. The Board praises all of you for the sacrifices you have made and continue to make,” added Gaboudian.

“As we venture into an unprecedented time, we want to take this opportunity to also thank all our Parents for their trust in the Prelacy Armenian School system and for their undeterred devotion to our collective mission,” said the Board of Regents.

Parents and students who have questions or need clarification about their specific school plans as it pertains to distance learning, should contact their respective school or preschools administration