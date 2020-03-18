Coronavirus Cases Surge in Armenia

Armenia Bans Travel from 16 countries

Armenia’s Health Ministry reported an increase of Coronavirus cases in Armenia, putting the total at 110 cases.

Health Ministry spokesperson Alina Nikoghosyan wrote in a Facebook post that 94 of the 110 cases were connected to an employee of a factory in Yerevan and a woman who traveled to Armenia from Italy and has reportedly spread the virus in Etchmiadzin.

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said that 444 individuals have been quarantined and the government urged another 799 people to self isolate.

On Tuesday, Armenia announced a travel ban from 16 countries to curb the spread of the Coronavirus.

Deputy Prime Minister Tigran Avinyan, who is heading the state emergency efforts in Armenia, announced in a Facebook post that individuals traveling from the 16 countries will be subjected to a mandatory 14-day quarantine.

The countries from where travel is banned to Armenia are China, Iran, South Korea, Japan, Italy, Spain, France, Germany, Switzerland, Denmark, Austria, Belgium, Norway, Sweden, the Netherlands and the United Kingdom. There was not indication about the duration of the ban.

“The entry of truck drivers from these countries to Armenia will not be limited if they do not show symptoms of infection,” Avinyan added.

Armenia declared a 30-day state of emergency, which went into effect on Monday and is expected to last until April 14. A referendum to amend the Constitution scheduled for April 5 has also been postponed.

Armenia’s Foreign Ministry also advised citizens to not travel abroad.

“Taking into consideration the wide geographical spread of the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19), we advise citizens of Armenia to strictly refrain from traveling abroad,” said the Foreign Ministry in a statement on Tuesday, adding that due to the travel restrictions being imposed by Armenia and other governments travel plans may be suspended.

The government of Armenia reported on Wednesday that about 20 airlines have suspended service to and from Armenia for the duration of the Armenia’s state of emergency and beyond.

The destinations impacted by the cancellation of flights include Moscow, Rome, Milan, Tbilisi, Tel-Aviv, Doha, Minsk, Sharm El Sheikh, Lyon, Warsaw, Kyiv, Dubai and others.