ANCA Glendale Urges Council to Halt Residential Evictions during Coronairus Crisis

GLENDALE—As we learn that there are four confirmed cases of COVID-19 within the City of Glendale, the Armenian National Committee of America – Glendale Chapter commits to utilize its resources to serve the needs of the residents of Glendale during this unsettling crisis. The City of Glendale has already taken steps to curb the pandemic, but we believe more must be done.

On Monday, March 16, Glendale City Council convened in a special meeting to discuss the recent outbreak of COVID-19 within the borders of the city. Their first step was to declare a state of emergency, which gives the city access to state and federal funding. Similar to Los Angeles County’s plan of action, food places and bars have been restricted to take-out options only. Glendale’s community centers (including the Glendale Youth Center), fitness facilities, movie theatres, and other places of public gathering have been closed until at least the end of March. The City of Glendale has also taken commendable steps to assist seniors and vulnerable folks by providing delivery services of groceries and maintaining food plans for low-income seniors of our city. However, unlike LA County, the City of Glendale has not taken any action to protect Glendale tenants from financial obstacles that will develop while dealing with the emergency.

As a result of this alarming crisis, schools have shut down, many businesses have closed, and others have implemented serious reductions in staff. While some employees have been given the option to work from home, others have unfortunately been laid off. We firmly believe that the City of Glendale needs to take action to protect all of its residents, especially the economically vulnerable during these trying times. We urge the City Council to enact a moratorium on residential evictions and late fees, require landlords to initiate reasonable payment plans, and establish rental assistance programs for affected Glendale residents. ANCA Glendale is confident that this will help alleviate the financial burden that tenants may face during this period of uncertainty.

ANCA Glendale, is working alongside St. Mary’s Armenian Apostolic Church, Armenian Relief Society Glendale “Sipan” Chapter, Homenetmen Glendale “Ararat” Chapter and Armenian Youth Federation Glendale “Roupen” Chapter to provide assistance and resource guidance to at-risk, needy residents. If you or a loved one is in need of assistance, please reach out to us at admin@ancaglendale.org or call (818) 243-3444.