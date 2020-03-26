Joint Statement By Armenian Religious Leaders Of The Western United States

“I sought the LORD, and He answered me; He delivered me from all my fears.”

(Psalm 34:4)

We, the Armenian religious leaders of the Western United States, offer our heartfelt prayers to Almighty God as a “fragrant incense” and beseech the Lord to accept our supplications as an “evening sacrifice.” (Psalm 141:2)

For we know our people have complete faith in God, Who “raised up the Lord and will also raise us up by His power.” (1 Corinthians 6:14)

As we prepare to celebrate the glorious resurrection of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, we would like to reaffirm our faith in His salvific power through the Holy Cross. Let us remember the divine miracles of the old and of our times, thus allowing the Holy Spirit to console and empower us. Though we walk through the valley of the shadow of death, we will fear no evil, for He is with us, His rod and His staff, they comfort us. (Psalm 23:4)

As Daniel was saved from the lion’s mouth (Daniel 6:27), as Jonah was saved from the belly of the fish (Jonah 1:17), as Rahab and her family were spared (Joshua 6:25), as the Centurion’s servant (Matthew 8:5-13), the ill man by the Pool of Bethesda (John 5:1-15), the two blind men (Matthew 9:27-31), the ten lepers (Luke 17:11-19), and the deaf man were healed (Mark 7:31-37), as Lazarus was resurrected (John 11:38-44), thus the Lord will deliver us from the snares of the wicked COVID-19 Coronavirus.

The new dawn of Holy Easter is upon us. It will bring us abundant light and hope. Our plea to you is to remain prayerful and steadfast during these trying times. “For you, dear children, are from God, and the one Who is in you is greater than the one who is in the world.” (1 John 4:4)

Archbishop Hovnan Derderian, Primate

Western Diocese of the Arm. Apostolic Church

Archbishop Moushegh Mardirossian, Prelate

Western Prelacy of the Arm. Apostolic Church

Bishop Mikael Mouradian, Eparch

Armenian Catholic Eparchy of the U.S. & Canada

Rev. Berdj Djambazian, Minister

Armenian Evangelical Union of N. America

March 25, 2020