COVID-19 Armenian Community Task Force Created in Western U.S.

The Coronavirus—COVID-19—pandemic has adversely impacted the health and well-being of people globally. As it compounds at an alarming rate here in the Western United States, the crisis is taking a heavy toll on the elderly and other vulnerable populations, including those groups in the Armenian community.

Expanding upon the scope and extent of efforts already initiated by several local chapters, the Armenian Revolutionary Federation Western U.S. Central Committee has created a task force to provide and coordinate emergency assistance and resources to those in need.

The task force includes representatives of the Armenian Cultural Foundation, Armenian Relief Society, Armenian National Committee of America-Western Region, Armenian Youth Federation, Homenetmen, Western Prelacy of the Armenian Apostolic Church, Board of Regents of the Prelacy Armenian Schools and Hamazkayin—community organizations that have a long and proud history of always serving our nation and community when crisis strikes.

In these trying times, the ARF Western U.S. Central Committee will devote all its capabilities and resources toward the health and welfare of all Armenians.

We welcome all those who wish to join in our efforts, so that we can collectively emerge from today’s hardships as a stronger, healthier and safer community.

We will be updating you on a regular basis regarding the work of the Armenian Community Coronovirus Task Force and how each of you can help in this effort.

We urge all community members to follow safety guidelines put forth by state, county and local officials and stay safe and healthy.