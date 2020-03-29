Two More Coronavirus Deaths in Armenia as Cases Reach 424

Health officials in Armenia reported Sunday that two more patients diagnosed with the Coronavirus have died. Both victims suffered from other pre-existing conditions.

A 73-year old man and a 55-year old woman, who suffered from chronic conditioned died on Sunday at the Nork Hospital for Infectious Diseases, Armenia’s Health Minister Arsen Torosyan reported on Facebook on Sunday.

”I have to say with deep sorrow that we recorded two deaths within an hour at Nork infectious clinical hospital, a 73-year old man and 55-year old woman, who were hospitalized because of coronavirus, but suffered other chronic illnesses,’’Torosyan wrote, adding that the doctors made all possible efforts to save their lives, but, unfortunately, were unable.

Meanwhile, Armenia’s National Center for Disease Control confirmed 52 new cases of the Coronavirus bringing the total reported case to 424 as of Sunday. With 30 patients having recovered and three fatalities, the number of active cases was reported to be 391.