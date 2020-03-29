Covid-19 Community Taskforce Launches Helpline, Resource Website

In its efforts to keep the community connected and to provide assistance to those in need, the Armenian Community Covid-19 Task Force has created a helpline at (818) 507-1933 and a website for community members to find Coronavirus related resources pertaining to health, employees, students, businesses, seniors, renters, and homeowners.

The website will be updated regularly as new information becomes available. We encourage you now, more than ever, to be informed and utilize these resources.

The Coronavirus—COVID-19—pandemic has adversely impacted the health and well-being of people globally. As it compounds at an alarming rate here in the Western United States, the crisis is taking a toll on our communities, especially the elderly and other vulnerable populations..

The Armenian Revolutionary Federation – Western US Central Committee, along with representatives from the Armenian Cultural Foundation, Armenian National Committee of America – Western US, Armenian Relief Society of Western USA, Armenian Youth Federation of Western US, Armenian Youth Federation Juniors, ARF Shant Student Association, Homenetmen (Armenian General Athletic Union and Scouts of Western US, Hamazkayin Armenian Cultural & Educational Society, the Western Prelacy of the Armenian Apostolic Church and the Board of Regents of the Prelacy Armenian Schools have all taken an active role in this task force. These community organizations have a long and proud history of always serving our nation and community when crisis strikes.

In these trying times, all the organizations involved in the Task Force are prepared to devote all of their necessary capabilities and resources toward the health and welfare of our community. We urge our community members to follow safety guidelines put forth by government officials while staying safe and healthy.