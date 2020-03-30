Two Soldiers, One Civilian Injured from Azerbaijani Fire

A teenage boy and two Armenian soldiers were injured Monday when Azerbaijani troops fired at positions and civilian targets on the Armenia-Azerbaijan border in the Noyemberian region of Tavush Province at around 7 p.m. local time.

According to Armenia’s Defense Ministry spokesperson Shushan Stepanayan, the Azerbaijani forces targeted the villages of Baghanis and Voskevan, where the child was injured.

”Thanks to the active response by Armenia’s border guard units the enemy’s attempts were repelled. Information on casualties are being clarified. The Armenian side has suffered no casualties. Two servicemen received light injuries during the operation. At the same time they targeted Baghanis and Voskevan villages, as a result a child was injured, who was on the balcony of a house at that time,” explained Stepanyan.

Tavush’s governor, Hayk Chobanyan, told RFE/RL’s Armenian service that the boy was shot in the chest and rushed to hospital. His life is not at risk now, said Chobanian.

“Armenia’s Armed Forces are prepared to take adequate measures to restrain the reprehensible actions of Azerbaijani troops during this time of the pandemic crisis. The Azerbaijani military-political leadership will bear the entire responsibility of the consequences,” said Stepanyan, who added that the situation along the border was calm.