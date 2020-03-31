ARS Delivers Medical Supplies to Artsakh for COVID19 Relief

WATERTOWN, Mass.—The Armenian Relief Society announced its second shipment to the Homeland of precautionary medical equipment and supplies, following the urgent request by the Artsakh Health Ministry in assistance with confronting the Covid-19 virus.

The first shipment was sent in early March in coordination with the Ministry of Health of Armenia, Armenia Fund, Chevy Chase surgical medical center and Ani & Narod Foundation to Armenia and Artsakh.

The second cargo shipment of thermometers is expected to arrive in Artsakh next week. This shipment was a joint effort between the ARS and the Armenian Revolutionary Federation Bureau, a third shipment to Artsakh is scheduled to ship during the upcoming days.

This effort will help support Artsakh readiness capabilities to better respond to any potential spread of the virus.

Despite the global shortage of necessary medical equipment, we will overcome the pandemic in the homeland with the joint efforts of the diaspora.