Funeral Notice: Serop Ghazourian

SEROP GHAZOURIAN
Born on July 5th 1935, Kessab Syria
It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of our husband, uncle, great uncle, cousin, relative and friend Serop Ghazourian, who passed away on Monday March 30, 2020.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday April 2nd 1 p.m. at White Chapel Memorial Cemetery in Troy, Michigan.
He is survived by his:
Wife, Alice Ghazourian
Sister-in- law, Zaghig Ghazourian (late brother Setrag Ghazourian)
Nieces, Nairy and Sevan Ghazourian
Nephew, Vahram and Sandy Ghazourian and children, Shaunt and Sara
Brother-in law, Zaven and Meyri Andonian and family
Brother-in-law, Krikor Andonian and family (Canada)
Aunt, Elizabeth Garboushian
Aunt, Sarkis & Sirvart Nahabedian
Aunt, Arpine Ghazourian
Uncle, Gabriel & Vartouhi Injejikian
And the entire Ghazourian, Garboushian, Andonian, Nishanian, Karadolian, Ananian, Bertizlian, Bourounsouzian, Boghossian, Gulaghaian, Injejikian, Kerbabian, Apelian, Eleyjian, Saghdejian, Abajian, Kodbashian, Karamardian, Manjikian, Taminossian, Poladian, Messerlian, Kamberian, Nahabedian, Yacoubian, Karageozian, Hovsepian, Touloumian, Madenian families, friends and relatives.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the ANCA Endowment Fund in memory of Serop Ghazourian, 1711 N Street NW, Washington, DC 20036.
Discussion PolicyComments are welcomed and encouraged. Though you are fully responsible for the content you post, comments that include profanity, personal attacks or other inappropriate material will not be permitted. Asbarez reserves the right to block users who violate any of our posting standards and policies.