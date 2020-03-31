Funeral Notice: Serop Ghazourian

SEROP GHAZOURIAN

Born on July 5th 1935, Kessab Syria

It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of our husband, uncle, great uncle, cousin, relative and friend Serop Ghazourian, who passed away on Monday March 30, 2020.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday April 2nd 1 p.m. at White Chapel Memorial Cemetery in Troy, Michigan.

He is survived by his:

Wife, Alice Ghazourian

Sister-in- law, Zaghig Ghazourian (late brother Setrag Ghazourian)

Nieces, Nairy and Sevan Ghazourian

Nephew, Vahram and Sandy Ghazourian and children, Shaunt and Sara

Brother-in law, Zaven and Meyri Andonian and family

Brother-in-law, Krikor Andonian and family (Canada)

Aunt, Elizabeth Garboushian

Aunt, Sarkis & Sirvart Nahabedian

Aunt, Arpine Ghazourian

Uncle, Gabriel & Vartouhi Injejikian

And the entire Ghazourian, Garboushian, Andonian, Nishanian, Karadolian, Ananian, Bertizlian, Bourounsouzian, Boghossian, Gulaghaian, Injejikian, Kerbabian, Apelian, Eleyjian, Saghdejian, Abajian, Kodbashian, Karamardian, Manjikian, Taminossian, Poladian, Messerlian, Kamberian, Nahabedian, Yacoubian, Karageozian, Hovsepian, Touloumian, Madenian families, friends and relatives.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the ANCA Endowment Fund in memory of Serop Ghazourian, 1711 N Street NW, Washington, DC 20036.