Mnatsakanyan Thanks U.S. for COVID-19 Assistance

Foreign Ministry Announces EU and China Efforts for Armenia

Armenia’s Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan had a phone conversation with Acting U.S. Assistant Secretary of State in the Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs Philip Reeker who called Armenia’s top diplomat to discuss Yerevan’s efforts to contain the COVID-19 pandemic in Armenia.

According to the foreign ministry press service, the two exchanged views on the challenges rising from the spread of the coronavirus and measures aimed at overcoming them, emphasizing the importance of international cooperation and coordination of efforts. In this context Mnatsakanyan expressed gratitude to the U.S. Government for providing Armenia with financial assistance for fighting against coronavirus.

The U.S. announced a $1.1 million in emergency assistance to Armenia to combat the spread of COVID-19 as part of its international package of $274 million in resources to 64 of the world’s most at-risk countries. http://asbarez.com/193259/anca-welcomes-first-round-of-u-s-funding-to-armenias-coronavirus-response/

Mnatsakanyan expressed Yerevan’s solidarity with the U.S. Government in its fight against the coronavirus.

At Reeker’s request, Mnatsakanyan presented a briefing following an armed incident on Armenia-Azerbaijan border Monday, when Azerbaijani forces fired at military and civilian targets, injuring two soldiers and a teenage boy.

At the end of the conversation, the sides emphasized their readiness to take active steps for expanding U.S.-Armenia cooperation.

Armenia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Avet Adonts announced assistance for Armenia’s fight against the Coronavirus from the U.S., the European Union and China.

“The US will provide $1.1 million dollars in aid to Armenia. The EU will provide 140 million euros to 6 Eastern Partnership countries which will be distributed among the countries,” Adonts told reporters, explaining that from the 140 million euros earmarked for the effort, 30 million euros will be directed for acquiring required healthcare equipment, 100 million euros will be directed for supporting small and medium sized businesses, while an additional 10 million euros would be available to non-governmental organizations engaged in the COVID-19 fight.

Adonts also announced that Mnatsakanyan had received a letter from his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi, expressing readiness to provide assistance to Armenia.