Yerevan Condemns Azerbaijan’s Attack on Armenia’s Border

Three injured from Monday’s attack moved to Yerevan for treatment.

Armenia strongly condemned Azerbaijan’s attempts to escalate the situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border as a result of which a 14-year-old child from Voskevan village of Tavush province was injured, as were two soldiers of Armenia’s Armed Forces.

Armenia’s foreign ministry on Tuesday issued a statement about the incident on Monday, which involved Azerbaijani soldiers shooting at military and civilian targets in the Tavush Province. Below is the statement.

We strongly condemn the attempts by Azerbaijan to escalate the situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border as a result of which a 14-year-old resident of Voskevan village of Tavush province has been injured. At the same time, two soldiers of the Armenian Armed Forces have been injured while preventing the sabotage infiltration attempt of the Azerbaijani side in the direction of Armenian positions in the same territory.

This ceasefire violation, not provoked by any means, has no justification, especially these days when the medical resources of all countries are mobilized in fighting the novel coronavirus. With these actions Azerbaijan disregards the calls of the international community, in particular the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs and the UN Secretary-General to unconditionally maintain the ceasefire and refrain from provocative actions during this period.

This military incident shows that either the Azerbaijan does not control the actions of its armed forces on the border or deliberately escalates the situation by bearing the whole responsibility for its consequences.

We wish speedy recovery to our citizens who were injured as a result of these operations”.

The three injured were transported to Yerevan to receive medical care.

“The two soldiers, who were wounded by the Azerbaijani shooting in Tavush province, are in stable condition, their lives are not in danger. They have already been transported to Yerevan,” Armenia’s Defense Ministry spokesperson Shushan Stepanyan said Tuesday.

A spokesperson for Yerevan’s St. Mary’s Hospital confirmed that the 14-year-old boy had been transported to the facility for treatment.

“The child is in stable, but serious condition and is in the intensive care unit. The latter received a gunshot wound to the chest. The necessary treatment was provided. The child underwent surgery in Noyemberyan’s medical center. Additional information will be provided later,” said Gevork Derdzyan, the spokesperson at St. Mary’s Hospital.