Funeral Notice: Markrid (Kazanjian) Sherbetdjian

MARKRID (KAZANJIAN) SHERBETDJIAN
Born on February 27, 1927, Musa Dagh
It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of our mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and relative Markrid Sherbetdjian, who passed away on Thursday, March 26, 2020.
Funeral services are closed to the public, but will be held on Thursday, April 2, 7:30 a.m. at Hollywood Hills Forest Lawn.
He is survived by his:
Son, Serop Sherbetdjian and family (Switzerland)
Son, Norair and Hasmig Sherbetdjian and family
Daughter, Zevart and Harout Yeghiayan and family
Son, Zaven Sherbetdjian and family
Son-in-law, Movses Taslakian and family
And the entire Sherbetdjian, Ourfalian, Kazandjian, Gharibian, Yessayian, Garabedian, Keshishian, Aprahamian, Karakashian, Iskedjian families, friends and relatives
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Holy Martyrs Armenian School (Ferrahian School in Encino). Checks can be mailed to: 5841 Freeman Avenue, La Crescenta CA 91214.
