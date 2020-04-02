Citing Elections, Stepanakert Calls on International Community to Support Artsakh

Citing Tuesday’s elections, official Stepanakert called on the international community to support Artsakh, given the republic’s adherence to and advancement of democratic principles. The Artsakh foreign ministry also said that the elections in Artsakh should serve as an expression of people’s self-determination, which it said should be the basis for an eventual settlement of the Karabakh conflict.

“The consistent efforts of the authorities and people of Artsakh should be supported by the international community, since the strengthening of democracy, human rights and the rule of law is universal and therefore is the collective responsibility of the entire world community,” said an statement by Artsakh’s foreign ministry on Wednesday, aimed briefing the international community on the process of Tuesday’s election.

“The creation of artificial obstacles on this path is a violation of the provisions of fundamental international human rights instruments,” added the foreign ministry on Wednesday.

“The people of Artsakh have indeed earned the right to live free in dignity, to shape together a democratic and modern society. In this regard, these nationwide elections, which were held in an environment of free competition and civil solidarity, have been case in point,” said an announcement issued by the Artsakh Foreign Ministry on Thursday.

“The elections once again demonstrated that human rights, particularly the right to vote and to take part in a government, are inalienable and universal. The fundamental human rights instruments, in particular the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and the International Covenants on Human Rights, clearly establish that in exercising human rights no distinction shall be made on the basis of the political, jurisdictional or international status of any territory and that all peoples can freely determine their political status by virtue of their right to self-determination and freely pursue their economic, social and cultural development,” added the Artsakh foreign ministry.

“The right of the people of Artsakh to self-determination is the foundation for the settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict,” emphasized official Stepanakert, adding that Tuesday’s elections fully reflect the principles laid out by the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairmen, who are mediating the Karabakh peace process.

The Artsakh foreign ministry also cited the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs statement on Artsakh elections, where they highlight the role the people of Artsakh will play in determining their future. In this context, the Artsakh foreign ministry said that the already elected officials, as well as the person who will be elected in the presidential runoff on April 14, “have a special responsibility and role in the Nagorno Karabakh peace process.” The statement also reiterated the long-standing position of both Yerevan and Stepanakert that Artsakh must become a party to the negotiations as a way to advance the effectiveness of the peace process and ensure progress.

“The elections in Artsakh are also important in terms of strengthening democracy, human rights and civil society in the region. It once again emphasizes that the conflict cannot serve as an insurmountable impediment for building democratic society,” said the Artsakh Foreign Ministry.

“On these days, we also pay tribute to the memory of the victims of the military aggression and atrocities committed by Azerbaijan against the people of Artsakh four years ago. In this context, it should be underlined that the democratic development of all countries in the region and accountability of authorities before their own peoples is a prerequisite for the regional security and peaceful resolution of the conflict,” the foreign ministry said.