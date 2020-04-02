CSTO Secretary General Concerned Over Azerbaijani Attack of Armenia Border

The Secretary General of the Collective Security Treaty Organization has expressed concern over the attack on Monday by Azerbaijani soldiers on military and civilian targets in Armenia’s Tavush Province, as a result of which a teenage boy and two Armenian soldiers were injured.

Stanislav Zas, the CSTO Secretary-General told Armenpress on Wednesday the fact that this incident is taking place when the international community is collectively combating the coronavirus pandemic is perplexing.

“It is perplexing that the escalation is happening at a time when the international community is waging a united battle against the coronavirus pandemic. In this regard I am calling on the parties to the conflict to heed the United Nations Secretary General’s calls on a global ceasefire,” said Zas, who said the border incident on Monday was “concerning.”

“By the way,” Zas told Armenpress, “as far as I know Armenia has officially endorsed this [the UN’s] call. I would also like to underscore the importance of the implementation of the agreements reached by the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan in terms of ceasefire in the conflict zone, and I wish the victims of the incident speedy recovery..”

“At the same time, I would like to express concern regarding this kind of an incident in the CSTO zone of responsibility—at the border of a member country of the organization.”