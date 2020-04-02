ANCA: OSCE Response to Artsakh Elections Betrays America’s Commitment to Democracy

WASHINGTON—The Armenian National Committee of America on Thursday voiced sharp disappointment with the U.S. Co-Chairmanship of the OSCE Minsk Group for its role in a joint U.S.-French-Russian statement dismissing the March 31 Artsakh elections, underscoring that such reactions – in addition to setting back the cause of peace – denigrate America’s own founding commitment to free and fair elections as the basis for democratic self-determination.

“The United States can only apply one standard when it comes to elections – the benchmark set by our founders in the Declaration of Independence – establishing our unconditional support for the unalienable right to establish democratically elected governments deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed,” said ANCA Chairman Raffi Hamparian. “Sadly, this week’s OSCE Minsk Group statement on the elections in Artsakh falls far short of this democratic yardstick.”

“Instead of emboldening an already overly-aggressive Aliyev regime by echoing its patently anti-democratic talking points, American leaders should be praising Artsakh’s free and fair elections. The search for a peaceful resolution of outstanding status and security issues between Artsakh and Azerbaijan requires more democracy, not less – more diplomacy, not less – despite Aliyev’s dictates,” added Hamparian.