Russia Urges Armenia, Azerbaijan to Refrain From Use of Force

Moscow called on Armenia and Azerbaijan to refrain from using force and return to the negotiating table, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told a briefing on Thursday, reported the TASS news agency.

An Armenian journalist asked Zakharova to comment on an incident Monday, when Azerbaijani forces fired on military and civilian targets in Armenia’s Noyemberyan region, as a result of which a teenage boy and two soldiers were injured.

“According to available information, ceasefire violations are taking place on the border,” Zakharova said. “Civilian facilities and vehicles are coming under fire. There have been reports of casualties, including among civilians,” she added, once again failing to place the blame on Azerbaijan, which despite international calls to observe ceasefires during the coronavirus crisis, continues to provoke the situation.

“We call on both parties to show restraint, refrain from using force and return to the negotiating table as soon as the situation allows,” emphasized Zakharova.