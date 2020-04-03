Prelate Offers Blessings to Prelacy School Students

All schools, including Prelacy Armenian Schools, are currently closed due to the Coronavirus pandemic. However, students have been continuing their education through online instruction.

Given the current situation, students were unable to receive Holy Communion this year prior to the Easter break. On the Friday morning, Western Prelate Archbishop Moushegh Mardirossian, Prelate, addressed students of Prelacy Schools through a video message to convey his blessings and well wishes.