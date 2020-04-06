Egypt’s Armenian Community Donates Funds to State’s COVID-19 Efforts

While Armenians in Egypt were celebrating Palm Sunday, the Primate of the Armenian Church of Egypt, Bishop Ashod Mntastaganian announced that the Armenian community would donate 1 million Egyptian pounds (around $65,000) to Tahya Misr, the state charitable fund, in order to assist Cairo’s efforts to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

Ah ram Online reported the donation news and quoted Mnatsaganian thanking the Egypt for being home to thousands of Armenians.

“We owe it to this Holy Land. It is the least we can offer as a helping hand to fight this pandemic in a country that showed a warm attitude towards our nation in the past and continues to do so at present, for which we are grateful,” Mnatsaganian said in a telephone conversation with Ah ram Online immediately after the Palm Sunday Mass.

The Palm Sunday Mass was was broadcast on Cairo’s St. Gregory the Illuminator Church’s Facebook page.

In 2018, the community also donated one million Egyptian pounds to the Amiri Main University Hospital in Alexandria during a celebration of “Egyptian-Armenian Fraternity,” organized by the country’s Ministry of Emigration and Expatriate Affairs.