Pashinyan, Putin Discuss Gas Supplies, Coronavirus

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and President Vladimir Putin of Russia discussed the steps each country is taking to combat the Coronavirus pandemic, as well as Russian gas supplied to Armenia during a telephone conversation on Monday.

The two leaders, according to a press statement from Pashinyan’s office, said that the COVID-19 situation was “completely under control” in both countries.

Russia’s natural gas supply to Armenia was also discussed during the call, but neither the statement from Pashinyan’s office nor the one from the Kremlin expanded on the details. Last week Yerevan had asked Moscow for a price reduction on the Russian gas imports.

“Prime Minister Pashinyan thanked the Russia for the steps taken to ensure the uninterrupted cargo transportation from Russia to Armenia and for effective cooperation with Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection,” said the announcement from Pashinyan’s office.

“The parties supported the idea of convening a special session of the Eurasian Supreme Council via video conference. The interlocutors called for the establishment of permanent contacts both bilaterally and within the framework of the Eurasian Economic Union,” said the prime minister’s statement.

“Measures taken to counter the spread of the coronavirus were discussed. In this context, Nikol Pashinyan expressed great appreciation of the help coming from the Russian side,” said an official read out of the call from the Kremlin. “Some current issues of bilateral cooperation and interaction within the Eurasian Economic Union were also touched upon.”