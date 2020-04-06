Eduardo Eurnekian Pledges $250,000 for Armenia’s Anti-COVID-19 Efforts

Argentine-Armenian businessman Eduardo Eurnekian will provide $250.000 in assistance to the Armenian government in its fight against coronavirus, said the press office of Armenia international Airports, which is owned by Eurnekian’s Corporación América.

A son of Armenian Genocide survivors, Eurnekian, who has other holdings in Armenia, and has been a fixture in Armenia since its independence, transformed the Zvartnots airport from its Soviet structure to a bustling international travel hub. His investments in the Shirak airport enabled air travel to Armenia’s second largest city, which had long been dormant.

In 2001, Eurnekian’s Corporación América signed a 30-year concession agreement with the Armenian government for the management of operations of Zvartnots International Airport.

According to Forbes 2019 ranking of top billionaires, Eurnekian, with a net worth of $1.6B, ranked 1,425th.

Under his Corporacion America, Eurnekian and partners own more than 50 airports around the world with reported revenues of more than $2 billion.