Eduardo Eurnekian Pledges $250,000 for Armenia’s Anti-COVID-19 Efforts

Argentine-Armenian businessman Eduardo Eurnekian will provide $250.000 in assistance to the Armenian government in its fight against coronavirus, said the press office of Armenia international Airports, which is owned by Eurnekian’s Corporación América.
A son of Armenian Genocide survivors, Eurnekian, who has other holdings in Armenia, and has been a fixture in Armenia since its independence, transformed the Zvartnots airport from its Soviet structure to a bustling international travel hub. His investments in the Shirak airport enabled air travel to Armenia’s second largest city, which had long been dormant.
In 2001, Eurnekian’s Corporación América signed a 30-year concession agreement with the Armenian government for the management of operations of Zvartnots International Airport.
Share Quote
According to Forbes 2019 ranking of top billionaires, Eurnekian, with a net worth of $1.6B, ranked 1,425th.
Under his Corporacion America, Eurnekian and partners own more than 50 airports around the world with reported revenues of more than $2 billion.
Discussion PolicyComments are welcomed and encouraged. Though you are fully responsible for the content you post, comments that include profanity, personal attacks or other inappropriate material will not be permitted. Asbarez reserves the right to block users who violate any of our posting standards and policies.