Artsakh Reports First Coronavirus Case

Artsakh authorities on Tuesday confirmed the first case of the coronavirus in the republic, identifying Mirik village in the Kashatagh district, formerly known as Lachin, as the epicenter of the infection.

The Artsakh healthcare ministry reported that two individuals were tested and the results, which were sent to Armenia, returned on Tuesday confirming that one of the two was infected by Covid-19.

Paramedics transported the person who tested positive to the hospital in Kashatagh, where he has been in isolation since Thursday, the Artsakh information center said in a Facebook post. The individual had traveled from an area of Armenian that had been deemed “an infection center.” The second individual, who tested negative was the first’s neighbor.

Artsakh authorities also reported that the individual who tested positive for the virus had been in the Mirik village, about 55 miles from Stepanaker since his return from Armenia, adding that 17 people, with whom he came in contact have been self-quarantined and are not showing symptoms.

Artsakh’s State Minister Grigory Martirosyan said at a press briefing Tuesday that a mandatory “stay at home” order has been imposed for the village.’

‘’Given the fact that just 40 families live in the village, we have decided to impose a ‘stay at home’ order of self-isolation for the entire village to prevent the spread of the virus,’’ said Martirsoyan.

Artsakh’s Health Ministry,, in a statement, claimed that after isolating citizens, the situation was now under control.

“In order to avoid false and unverified news, we once again urge you to follow the official news, which is presented through the information headquarters of the interdepartmental commission coordinating the prevention of the spread of the new coronavirus,” said the ministry’s statement

Despite the global coronavirus crisits, Artsakh held presidential and parliamentary elections last week with the participation of almost 73 percent of registered voters. A runoff presidential election is scheduled for April 14. Thus far, one candidate, Foreign Minister Masis Mayilyan, who came in second place, has called for the elections to be postponed due the public health crisis.