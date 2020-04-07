Prelacy Announces Livestream Schedule for Holy Week and Easter Services

In light of continued regulations on public gatherings due to the Coronavirus pandemic and according to the directive of the Pontiffs, Holy Week and Easter services will be conducted behind closed doors without the presence of parishioners. The services will be conducted at St. Garabed Church in Hollywood, presided over by Western Prelate Archbishop Moushegh Mardirossian and with the participation of clergy. The services will be live streamed on the Prelacy’s Facebook page with the following schedule:

Thursday, April 9 – Maundy Thursday

Divine Liturgy commemorating the Last Supper at 11 a.m. Celebrant: Archpriest Vicken Vassilian, Pastor of St. Garabed Church in Hollywood Ceremony commemorating Washing of the Feet at 4:30 p.m.

Homilist: Prelate Vigil service at 7 p.m.

Homilist: Prelacy Vicar-General Bishop Torkom Donoyan Friday, April 10 – Good Friday service at 7 p.m.

Homilist: Very Rev. Muron Aznikian, Dean of Holy Cross Cathedral in Montebello Saturday, April 11 – Easter Eve Divine Liturgy at 4:30 p.m.

Celebrant and homilist: Vicar General Sunday, April 12 – Easter Divine Liturgy at 11 a.m.

Celebrant and homilist: Prelate“We invite our community to follow these spiritually enriching services online and, uplifted by the spirit of the Resurrection, to join us in prayer for a swift end to this pandemic, good health for all, and the return of our faithful to our Churches,” said the Western Prelacy in an announcement on Tuesday.