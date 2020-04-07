Covid-19 Task Force, Local Business Owners Donate Thousands of Masks

The Covid-19 Armenian Community Task Force through the generous donation from Los Angeles-area business owners Kev Kouyoumjian, along with his brother Vic Kouyoumjian and their father Jacques Kouyoumjian, will be distributing thousands of masks to the local community. This effort is in line with guidelines announced by L.A. County and City leadership urging people to wear face masks to stem the spread of the coronavirus.

Many of the masks will be going towards the medical staff at Glendale Adventist Hospital, and will be facilitated through the Armenian Relief Society, while the others will be used for volunteers and those helping distribute vital items of need to the community.

The equipment comes at an important time as the nation faces a shortage of masks in every state – especially in places like LA County, where health professionals haven’t been able to meet the need for nurses and doctors on the front lines. Asked about what motivated the CEO of World Tech Toys in times like these, Kev Kouyoumjian stated “it doesn’t matter how much you have, it matters what you do with your money to help others.”

In light of massive nationwide shortages, the new masks and equipment will be a welcomed sight at Glendale Adventist and for all the dedicated medical staff attending to community members. Joseph Kaskanian, a member of the Covid-19 Armenian Community Task Force and the ANCA WR Board stated that “the collective collaboration of our organizations, business owners, and community members is a core and vital component of our crisis response. We will continue to do all we can provide our health professionals on the front lines and those vulnerable with the resources needed.”

The Armenian Revolutionary Federation – Western US Central Committee, along with representatives from the Armenian Cultural Foundation, Armenian National Committee of America – Western US, Armenian Relief Society of Western USA, Armenian Youth Federation of Western US, Armenian Youth Federation Juniors, ARF Shant Student Association, Homenetmen (Armenian General Athletic Union and Scouts of Western US, Hamazkayin Armenian Cultural & Educational Society, the Western Prelacy of the Armenian Apostolic Church and the Board of Regents of the Prelacy Armenian Schools have all taken an active role in this task force. These community organizations have a long and proud history of always serving our nation and community when crisis strikes.