Russian Military Specialists Arrive in Armenia to Assist in COVID-19 Fight

Russian military specialists arrived in Armenia on Tuesday to assist the coronavirus prevention measures.

‘’As part of the bilateral cooperation between the Armed Forces of Armenia and Russia, and according to the agreement between the Defense Ministers of Armenia and Russia Davit Tonoyan and Sergey Shoygu, the specialists of the Russian Armed Forces have just arrived in Armenia to assist in measures to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus,’’ Defense Ministry spokesperson Shushan Stepanyan explained in a Facebook post.

The spokesperson noted that the team has the possibility of conducting COVID-19 infection research with mobile laboratory and anti-infection systems, adding that those measures will greatly foster the effectiveness of anti-epidemic measures.

On Monday, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan spoke to Russian President Vladimir Putin, with official communication from both their offices suggested that they spoke about efforts to stop the spread of the pandemic.

Also on Tuesday, more than 400 Armenian citizens returned to Armenia from Russia on two charter flights conducted by Red Wings Airlines on April 6 and 7, Armenia’s Foreign Ministry said in a Facebook post.

”Considering the financial situation of some of the citizens, 150 free tickets were provided. We would like to all our compatriots who contributed to the purchase of the tickets for the our passengers,’’ said the Foreign Ministry, adding that all of them will be under mandatory quarantine for 14 days.

Nearly 200 other citizens, who were unable to return, have been accommodated in four hotels under the coordination of the Armenian Embassy in Moscow. Nearly two dozen citizens refused to go to hotels, preferring to stay at Domodedovo airport.