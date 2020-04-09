Xi Jinping Says China Will Support Armenia in COVID-19 Fight

In a letter to Armenian President Armen Sarkissian, China’s President Xi Jinping has expressed willingness to support Armenia in its fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

“On behalf of the Government of the People’s Republic of China and the people of China, I express my sincere support and solidarity with the Government of the Republic of Armenia and the people of Armenia, and wish all the patients a speedy recovery,” Xi wrote.

“China strongly supports Armenia’s efforts to fight the coronavirus and is ready to provide further assistance,” said the Chinese leader.

Xi’s message was in response to a letter penned by President Armen Sarkissian hailing China’s progress in fighting COVID-19.

“China and Armenia enjoy friendly partnership and cooperation. Paying special attention to the development of relations between the two countries, I am ready to make joint efforts with you to strengthen cooperation in the field of healthcare of our two countries to jointly protect the lives and health of the peoples of our countries,” Xi said.

According to the president’s press service, Sarkissian expressed his intention to continue discussions and dialogue with the China’s leader.