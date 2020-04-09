Two Additional COVID-19 Cases Reported in Artsakh

The Artsakh Health Ministry on Thursday reported two additional coronavirus cases in the republic, bring the total number to three.

Artsakh authorities on Tuesday confirmed the first case of the coronavirus in the republic, identifying Mirik village in the Kashatagh district, formerly known as Lachin, as the epicenter of the infection.

On Tuesday, Artsakh authorities also reported that the individual who tested positive for the virus had been in the Mirik village, about 55 miles from Stepanakert since his return from Armenia, adding that 17 people, with whom he came in contact have been self-quarantined and are not showing symptoms.

On Thursday, Artsakh health officials said that one of the two newly-reported cases was the daughter-in-law of the first reported case. The ministry said that the second new case was a citizen of Armenia who while processing paperwork at the Artsakh border it became evident that he was from a “high-risk” zone from Armenia.

The health ministry said that both individuals had been in self-isolation since April 2, and the the Armenian citizen will be transported to Armenia.