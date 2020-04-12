WATCH Easter Mass Livestream

In partnership with the Western Prelacy of the Armenian Apostolic Church, Asbarez is livestraming this year’s Easter Divine Liturgy officiated by Western Prelate Archbishop Moushegh Mardirossian, who is conducting the service behind closed doors due to the restrictions and guidelines imposed to stem the spread of the Coronavirus. Watch now on Asbarez’s Facebook page.
