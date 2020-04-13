U.S. to Evacuate its Citizens from Armenia on Friday

The United States Embassy in Armenia announced that a special charter flight has been arranged to evacuate American citizens from Armenia given the COVID-19 global crisis.

The flight will depart Yerevan on April 17 at 3 p.m. local time and make stops in Erbil and Dubai before traveling onward to Doha, Qatar, arriving at 10:50 p.m. Doha local time. Passengers will not deplane in Erbil or Dubai.

The one-way ticket from Yerevan to Doha will cost approximately $988 to be repaid through a U.S. government loan. This price only includes the flight from Yerevan to Doha. Travelers must purchase their own ticket for onward travel from Doha prior to departure. Travelers must present a confirmed ticket departing Doha before being allowed to board the flight in Yerevan.

Individuals are responsible for travel arrangements and additional costs (meals, onward flights, transportation, etc.) in Doha and from Doha onward. Travelers should be aware that entry into Qatar is currently suspended for foreign nationals and plan onward travel accordingly.

This will be the only evacuation flight provided to depart Armenia. “Therefore, we encourage you to take advantage of this flight,” the Embassy said in a statement.

Travelers are urged to complete a Flight Manifest Information form if they intend to take advantage of the flight. The flights will be filled in the order that the form is completed. “Please do not call the Embassy to confirm receipt of your email; we will contact you if you are confirmed for a seat on the flight,” the Embassy said in its statement.

All passengers will need to reimburse the U.S. government for the flight, and a promissory note for approximately $988 must be signed before boarding. Those looking to board this flight are asked to complete the DS-5528 Promissory Note form and bring this form to the airport. The Embassy will have additional forms at the airport prior to check in for those unable to fill out in advance. The form will be given in lieu of cash or credit card payment, and the cost must be repaid at a later date.

Meals will be provided on the plane, but passengers should bring snacks or food for special diets. Please note that luggage is limited to 40 kg per person in total, with a maximum of two checked bags and one carry-on bag. Please note that pets cannot be accommodated on this flight. Exact departure time and routing are subject to change.

For questions about this evacuation flight, please send an email to YerevanEvac@state.gov.

“Unless you receive an email from the U.S. Embassy in Armenia confirming your flight, please do not come to the airport in Yerevan. Only those with email confirmations will be permitted to fly on this flight,” said the Embassy.