Funeral Notice: Karekin Touloumian

KAREKIN TOULOUMIAN

Born on January 28, 1942, Beirut, Lebanon

It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother and relative, Karekin Touloumian, who passed away on Friday, April 10, 2020.

He is survived by his:

Wife, Maral Toulouamian

Daughter, Verginie Touloumian

Son, David and Lorig Touloumian and children

Brother, Elie and Lydia Touloumian and children (Lebanon)

Sister, Jean and Madlen Mollo and children (France)

Brother-in-law, Hagop Shamlian (Lebanon)

Brother-in-law, Raffi Shamlian and family (Lebanon)

Noubar and Vergine Manoukian and children (Lebanon)

And the entire Touloumian, Mollo, Shamlian, Manoukian, Shakarji, Massoyan, Sakayan, Libaridian, Der Sarkissian, Ghazourian, Madenian, Hovsepian, Dikijian and Ganimian families, friends and relatives

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to COVID-19 Armenian Community Task Force of Western U.S., www©ayfwest©org/covid19 or ACF, 104 N. Belmont St. Suite 300, Glendale, CA 91206 (In memory of Karekin Touloumian).