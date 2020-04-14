Funeral Notice: Satenik (Garboushian) Nalbandian

SATENIK (GARBOUSHIAN) NALBANDIAN
Born on April 13, 1939, Kessab, Syria
It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister and relative Satenik Nalbandian, who passed away on Friday, April 10, 2020.
She is survived by her:
Husband, Sahag Nalbandian
Son, Raffi and Lisa Nalbandian and children, Ani, Vahe and Armen
Son, Avedis and Armine Nalbandian and daughter, Talin
Sister, Salpy Khoustekian and children
Sister, Zarouhi Olmassakian and children
Sister-in-law, Margaret Garboushian and children
She was preceded in death by her brother Vartan Garboushian
And all relatives and friends
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Armenian Relief Society, 517 W. Glenoaks Blvd., Glendale, CA 91202 or Armenian Church of Crescenta Valley, P.O.Box 12056, La Crescenta, CA 91224.
