Funeral Notice: Satenik (Garboushian) Nalbandian

SATENIK (GARBOUSHIAN) NALBANDIAN

Born on April 13, 1939, Kessab, Syria

It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister and relative Satenik Nalbandian, who passed away on Friday, April 10, 2020.

She is survived by her:

Husband, Sahag Nalbandian

Son, Raffi and Lisa Nalbandian and children, Ani, Vahe and Armen

Son, Avedis and Armine Nalbandian and daughter, Talin

Sister, Salpy Khoustekian and children

Sister, Zarouhi Olmassakian and children

Sister-in-law, Margaret Garboushian and children

She was preceded in death by her brother Vartan Garboushian

And all relatives and friends

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Armenian Relief Society, 517 W. Glenoaks Blvd., Glendale, CA 91202 or Armenian Church of Crescenta Valley, P.O.Box 12056, La Crescenta, CA 91224.