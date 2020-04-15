Funeral Notice: Gorgin (Apic) Assatourian

GORGIN (APIC) ASSATOURIAN
Born on August 7,1927
It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father, grandfather Gorgin (Apic) Assatourian, on Thursday, April 2, 2020.
He is survived by his:
Wife, Ida Assatourian
Daughter, Gina Sookias
Son, Roubik and Gilda Assatourian
Daughter, Roubina and Areg Aganian
And his six grandchildren, Michelle, Nikki, John-Michael, Natalia, Andrew and Christian
What he wanted most in life was to be a loving, husband and a good father. He was the best father any child could ever dream of and a wonderful husband. He is missed and loved tremendously every day.
