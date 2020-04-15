Funeral Notice: Gorgin (Apic) Assatourian

GORGIN (APIC) ASSATOURIAN

Born on August 7,1927

It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father, grandfather Gorgin (Apic) Assatourian, on Thursday, April 2, 2020.

He is survived by his:

Wife, Ida Assatourian

Daughter, Gina Sookias

Son, Roubik and Gilda Assatourian

Daughter, Roubina and Areg Aganian

And his six grandchildren, Michelle, Nikki, John-Michael, Natalia, Andrew and Christian

What he wanted most in life was to be a loving, husband and a good father. He was the best father any child could ever dream of and a wonderful husband. He is missed and loved tremendously every day.