Funeral Notice: Mariam (Anoush) Thomassian

MARIAM (ANOUSH) THOMASSIAN

Born on July 1, 1926

It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved mother, grandmother and relative Mariam Thomassian, who passed away on Saturday, April 11, 2020, after a short illness.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, April 20, 11 a.m. at Hollywood Hills Forest Lawn Mortuary Park.

She is survived by her:

Daughter, Alice (Thomassian) Boghosian and family

Son, Varand Thomassian and son, Vache Thomassian

Son, Bedros and Hrachouhi Thomassian

Daughter, Zvart Thomassian

And the entire Thomassian, Voskanian, Amirkhanian, Boghosian, Babayan, Atanossian and Jojaghayan families and friends