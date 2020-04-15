Funeral Notice: Mariam (Anoush) Thomassian

MARIAM (ANOUSH) THOMASSIAN
Born on July 1, 1926
It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved mother, grandmother and relative Mariam Thomassian, who passed away on Saturday, April 11, 2020, after a short illness.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, April 20, 11 a.m. at Hollywood Hills Forest Lawn Mortuary Park.
She is survived by her:
Daughter, Alice (Thomassian) Boghosian and family
Son, Varand Thomassian and son, Vache Thomassian
Son, Bedros and Hrachouhi Thomassian
Daughter, Zvart Thomassian
And the entire Thomassian, Voskanian, Amirkhanian, Boghosian, Babayan, Atanossian and Jojaghayan families and friends
