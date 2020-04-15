Mnatsakanyan Highlights Importance of Artsakh Elections

‘The Fight for the Recognition of the Armenian Genocide will Not Stop,” said Mnatsakanyan.

Armenia’s Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan highlighted the importance of Artsakh elections and said that despite the restrictions brought on by the coronavirus pandemic, the Armenian Genocide must be commemorated.

Speaking to parliament on Wednesday, Mnatsakanyan said that the elections in Artsakh were critically important in terms of advancing human rights, regional security and the Karabakh conflict peace process.

“The elections held in Artsakh, in the context of human rights, were an exercise of rights by the people of Artsakh to manage the public life. With these elections the people of Artsakh gave their mandate to the newly-elected authorities to continue ensuring the security of the Artsakh people and represent them in the peace process. In this sense the elections were very important in terms of human rights, regional security and the peace process,” said Mnatsakanyan during a question and answer session in parliament.

The minister highlighted that the Armenian authorities have been and remain the guarantor of the people of Artsakh and will continue bringing constructive engagement to the peace process.

Artsakh held a presidential runoff election on Tuesday, with its former prime minister Arayik Harutyunyan winning the vote.

Mnatsakanyan also discussed challenges to commemorating the Armenian Genocide this year, given the restrictions that are in place around the world to combat the spread of the coronavirus.

He told lawmakers that the Armenian government is exploring ways to commemorate the Armenian Genocide in Armenia and other countries that will not violate state of emergency guidelines.

”The fight for the recognition of the Armenian Genocide and justice will never stop. We are in unprecedented, unusual circumstances now, but during this time nothing has stopped the Armenian people to carry out this fight for justice. This year also we will find some options in Armenia and abroad. The Armenian Genocide recognition was and remains a foreign policy priority for Armenia,” said Mnatsakanyan.