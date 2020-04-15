Homenetmen Cancels 2020 Navasartian Games Due to COVID-19

Homenetmen Western US Region’s Executive Board has been following the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak since mid-March. Based on the recommendations of national, state, and local health organizations and officials, Homenetmen Western US Region has ceased its programs and activities which include scouting programs, athletics programs inclusive of practices and tournaments, and cultural programs.

The organization has had to close chapters’ facilities, cancel chapter organized tournaments, and chapter scouting camps. Additionally, the Executive Board cancelled the 36th KAHAM Games Championship Weekend and Closing Ceremonies.

For the past 44 years, Homenetmen Western US Region has been organizing the Navasartian Games & Festival. The event grew to become the largest event that takes place in the diaspora, a tradition for families to spend their 4th of July weekend together. The games and festival are the organization’s centerpiece event and arguably the most visible program the Western US Region of Homenetmen undertakes each year.

Acting out of caution for the health and safety of its members and the community, and based on various factors in organizing the Navasartian Games & Festival that remain uncertain, Homenetmen Western US Region’s Executive Board officially announced that the 45th Navasartian Games & Festival, Victory Banquet, and Closing Ceremonies, will not take place during 2020.

“We hope that we can all be together in the future, continue where we left off, and continue to make this organization flourish in the service of our community,” said a letter the Homenetmen Regional Executive sent to its members and supporters on Wednesday.