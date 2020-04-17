Glendale News-Press to Publish Last Edition Saturday

The Los Angeles Times announced on Thursday that it plans to stop publishing three of its community newspapers: the Glendale News-Press, Burbank Leader and La Cañada Valley Sun, adding that staff members will be laid off.

“This was a difficult business decision in a trying time for community newspapers compounded by the economic effects of the coronavirus pandemic. The three titles, while journalistically sound, are operating at significant losses,” said the L.A. Times in a note to its readers published Thursday.

The company announced that the final editions of the Glendale News-Press and the Burbank Leader will be published Saturday, with the Valley Sun going out after its final issue slated for April 23. “The community papers’ work will be archived at latimes.com,” said the note.

The L.A. Times cited falling print circulation and advertising revenue as the impetus behind its decision. In its note to its readers, the L.A. Times pledged that it will continue to cover “larger” news stories in the areas covered by the three publications.

“It is often the smaller stories covered by local newspapers that bring out the true essence and vitality of a a city,” said Ara Khachatourian, editor of Asbarez. “It is always disheartening to see a newspaper close.”

“Without its daily online presence and its print iterations, Glendale, Burbank and La Canada sadly will lose the local insight that the three publications brought,” added Khachatourian. “We wish the journalists and staff at these publications the best in their endeavors in these difficult times.”

All three publications have had a long and storied impact on the communities they covered. Glenadle News-Press began publication in 1905 and served as the newspaper of record for all things Glendale. The Burbank Leader was founded in 1985 as a successor to the Burbank Daily Review, which was founded in 1908. The La Cañada Valley Sun started publication in April 1946.

The Los Angeles Times bought the Glendale News-Press and Burbank Leader in 1993 and the Valley Sun in 2005, incorporating them as part the Times Community News division.