ARF Bureau Congratulates Artsakh President-Elect

The Bureau of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation on Thursday congratulated the president-elect of Artsakh, Arayik Harutyunyan, who was elected in Tuesday’s runoff elections.

Bureau chairman Hagop Der Khachadourian, in a letter to Harutyunyan, said that the presidential and parliamentary elections in Artsakh once again proved the unwavering will of the people of Artsakh to live free and determine their own fate.

“We are confident that the coming years will be a period for economic development, bolstering of democracy, a further strengthening of the Armed Forces and the deepening of Artsakh’s security,” said Der Khachadourian.

“I would like to assure you that for the Armenian Revolutionary Federation, Artsakh has been and continues to remain a priority. As always, the ARF is ready to devote all its abilities for Artsakh security,” added Der Khachadourian.