Exclusive: HALO Trust Discusses the Need for Continued U.S. Funding for Artsakh De-Mining

Asbarez Editor Ara Khachatourian on Tuesday had a video interview with Rob Syfret, The HALO Trust’s Program Manager in Nagorno Karabakh and Amasia Zargarian, the Grants & Development Manager, of The HALO Trust USA who discussed HALO’s efforts in Artsakh during the COVID-19 pandemic and urged community members to call their senators to sign the Sen. Menendez letter supporting de-mining in Nagorno Karabakh. Simply text ‘HALO’ to 855-471-6208 or visit halousa.quorum.us or by joining the ANCA’s action alert at anca.org/sign.