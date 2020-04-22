Artsakh President-Elect Meets with ARF Central Committee

Artsakh’s president-elect Arayik Harutyunyan on Wednesday met with the chairman of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation Artsakh Central Committee Davit Ishkhanyan, with the participation other members of the ARF body.

At the start of the meeting Ishkhanyan congratulated Harutyunan on his election on his and Artsakh ARF’s behalf.

Harutyunyan explained that the meeting with the ARF, at his invitation, was part of his overall outreach to political forces working in Artsakh. The ARF will be represented in the soon to be convened National Assembly.

The participants of the meeting exchanged views on ways to overcome challenges that have arisen during this time of global crisis.

The president-elect emphasized the unique and important role the ARF has played in state-building efforts in Artsakh and in effort to confront the challenges facing the republic.

The sides agreed that such meetings to exchange views and become acquainted with each other’s approaches would take place in the future.

Also taking part in the meeting were the head of the “Homeland” bloc parliamentary faction Artur Tovmasyan, the spokesperson of Harutyunyan’s “Free Homeland” party, Vahram Poghosyan, as well as ARF Artsakh Central Committee members Vahram Balayan, Artur Mosiyan and Ara Poulouzian, the editor of Aparaj newspaper, which is the official publication of ARF Artsakh.