ARF Bureau Statement on Lavrov’s Remarks

The Bureau of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation expresses its concern over statements made by the Russian Foreign Minister today at this juncture of the Artsakh (Karabakh) conflict peace negotiations. The ARF Bureau is also concerned that the Russian Foreign Minister’s statements were made hours before the foreign ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan were scheduled to hold a virtual meeting.
Any given proposal for a resolution to the conflict must include the recognition of Artsakh’s independence. There must be parity in any agreement between the sides and it must be reached concurrently.
It is imperative that all approaches are realized through succinct vision, which in that regard include the signing of the strategic-political cooperations agreement between the republics of Artsakh and Armenia, as well as taking active steps toward the international recognition of the Artsakh Republic.
We anticipate and demand from Armenia’s authorities that in the negotiation process they be guided the 1991 declaration of independence by the people of Artsakh and subsequent constitutional referenda as an expression of their free will.
The Armenian government must officially announce that there is no document on the table that calls for the phased approach to the conflict resolution and Armenia will not sign such an agreement under external pressures.
At the same time, we find it imperative to state that the only way to confront external pressures is through national accord and harmony. the establishment of which solely lies on the shoulders of Armenia’s authorities. All of us, as a Nation, bear responsibility and have work to do for the Artsakh issue.
ARF Bureau
April 21, 2020
